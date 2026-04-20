Chandrama Gochar 2026: Moon in Taurus brings luck for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Chandrama Gochar: On April 20, 2026, the Moon entered Taurus, where it will remain until April 21. According to astrology, the Moon's transit into its exalted sign will prove extremely beneficial for three zodiac signs. People born under these signs will find success in everything from their careers to their love lives. Material comforts will increase. Now, let’s consider the zodiac signs that will be highly favourable for this transit.

What is Chandrama Gochar, and why is it important

The Chandrama Gochar is used in Vedic astrology for referring to the passage of the moon through different signs of the zodiac. It has been found that the moon moves at the fastest speed, and it takes about two to two-and-a-half days to pass through a sign of the zodiac. When the Moon enters a sign where it is considered strong, such as Taurus, its exalted position, astrologers believe its influence becomes more favourable, enhancing stability, mental clarity, and material comfort. As a result, Chandrama Gochar is often used to assess short-term predictions, mood shifts, and the timing of important activities.

Golden time for these 4 zodiac signs

Taurus - The Moon's transit in Taurus will prove extremely beneficial for Aries. Your personality will improve. Your boss will greatly appreciate your work. This is a good time for investing. You will be relieved of any old debt. There are chances of sudden financial gain.

Cancer - The Moon's transit into its exalted sign will be a boon for Cancerians. New sources of income will emerge. Those involved in the arts, media, or banking sectors will achieve significant success. Businesses will also see significant profits. Peace and happiness will prevail at home.

Virgo - There are strong chances of a promotion for Virgos. Business will also see significant profits. Those seeking a job abroad may see their dreams come true. Large business orders are possible. There are chances of starting a new venture.

Capricorn - The Moon's transit appears beneficial for Capricorns. Sudden financial gains are likely. You may achieve significant success in some endeavour. Luck will remain strong. Expect significant gains in your job. You may also acquire a house or vehicle.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

Also read: Where should you travel next? Your zodiac sign might have the answer