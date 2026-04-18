Where should you travel next? Your zodiac sign might have the answer

New Delhi:

Choosing where to travel is rarely just about budgets or bucket lists. Sometimes, it’s about how a place makes you feel. The kind of energy you’re looking for. The version of yourself you want to meet when you’re there.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, your zodiac sign can offer a surprisingly intuitive guide to that choice. It reflects your personality, your pace, and even the kind of experiences that feel most fulfilling. So if you’re planning your next trip and feel a little unsure, this might just give you a different way to decide.

Aries to Virgo: From adventure to balance

Aries usually inclines towards more active trips. Road trips through America, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, or visiting volcanoes in Lanzarote, Spain, suit their adventurous nature best.

Taurus, conversely, enjoys leisurely trips and relaxation. For instance, visiting vineyards in Tuscany or an Ayurveda retreat in Kerala.

Gemini enjoys movement and variety. Tokyo and Australia represent places where one can find a balance between cultural exposure, social interaction, and an environment full of stimuli.

People born under the Cancer zodiac sign need peace and emotional support. For this reason, Ireland, Mallorca, and Panama’s Chiriquí province are suitable choices.

Leo is drawn to locations where there is energy and liveliness. Dubai, Jaipur, and Medellín fit perfectly in this regard.

A person born under the Virgo zodiac sign prefers cleanliness and organisation. Therefore, Japan, Copenhagen, and certain areas in Greece suit them well.

Libra to Pisces: Beauty, depth, and discovery

Libra people will be attracted to things that reflect beauty and symmetry. Countries like France, Japan, or Guadalajara would be a good match for their artistic nature.

Scorpios have a fascination for deep and transformational things. Countries such as Varanasi, Jaisalmer, or Patagonia would appeal to their sense of transformation.

Travelling for the sake of discovery is one of the traits of the Sagittarius type. Such countries as Peru, Hong Kong, or Patagonia can meet their needs.

Capricorns enjoy travelling with some purpose. They enjoy quiet places like Sweden or snowy places like Finland. Historical sites like Hampi appeal to Capricorns.

Aquarius prefers something unique. The spectacular scenery of Iceland, the modernity of Brazil (Minas Gerais), or Mexico City might fit their style.

Pisces leans towards dreamlike, spiritual spaces. Bali, Pondicherry, or even Namibia’s quiet deserts offer that sense of escape and emotional connection.

Travel is personal. What works for one person may not work for another. And that’s exactly why looking at it through the lens of personality, even something like your zodiac sign, can feel surprisingly accurate.

Because the best trips are not just about where you go. They’re about how you feel when you get there.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Panch Mahapurush Rajyog 2026: Venus in Taurus to drive growth and prosperity for 5 zodiac signs