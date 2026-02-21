Chandra Gochar 2026: February 21 Moon transit forms Rajyoga; money and career gains for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Saturday tends to carry weight in astrological conversations anyway. It is traditionally linked with karmic outcomes, discipline and Saturn’s influence. But this time, the spotlight shifts to the Moon.

On February 21, at 7:07 pm, the Moon moves out of Pisces and enters Aries. A routine transit on paper. Except astrologers say the surrounding planetary alignments make this shift unusually layered. Several favourable yogas and Rajyogas are aligning at once, which, in astrological terms, points to a potentially strong period for certain zodiac signs, particularly in areas of work, finances and social standing.

Moon transit in Aries 2026: Date, time and astrological significance

The Moon changes signs on February 21 at 7:07 pm, shifting from Pisces into Aries. In the process, it moves from Revati Nakshatra to Ashwini Nakshatra. Astrologers associate this shift with a more dynamic, initiative-driven lunar energy compared to the reflective tone of Pisces.

While positioned in Pisces earlier, the Moon forms Anapha Yoga. Once in Aries, Mars’ aspect creates Dhan Yoga. Alongside this, planetary combinations like Budhaditya Yoga, Lakshmi Narayan Yoga and Ruchak Rajyoga are also active. Saturn, the ruling planet of Saturday, will be transiting the second phase of Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra. Astrologers interpret this cluster of alignments as materially and professionally favourable.

Aries horoscope: Confidence and financial growth likely

For Aries natives, the Moon’s entry into their own sign amplifies personal energy. The second half of the day appears especially productive. Pending work may finally move. Financial luck strengthens. New income channels may open, particularly for business owners. Family backing remains steady. The only caution flagged is emotional impulsiveness. Acting too quickly could undo gains.

Gemini horoscope: Career shifts and new opportunities

Gemini may experience unexpected professional movement. Fresh career openings or role expansions are indicated. Networking plays a role here. Meeting influential people could shape future prospects. Recognition, even formal honours, is possible. The transit also supports launching new projects. Domestic life remains cooperative, with partner support visible.

Cancer horoscope: Gradual progress after early hurdles

Cancer natives may start the day feeling financially stretched or mentally preoccupied. That tone shifts as the day progresses. Workplace backing strengthens, especially from seniors. Reputation improves. Financial inflow stabilises, though spending on comforts or luxury items may rise. Emotional decision-making is best avoided during this transit window.

Sagittarius horoscope: Expansion through networks and travel

Sagittarius sees outward expansion themes. Social positioning improves. Efforts tied to foreign travel, higher studies or international collaborations may move forward. New contacts formed now could hold long-term value. Family happiness, especially linked to children or maternal relatives, is also indicated.

Aquarius horoscope: Experience turns into advantage

Aquarius natives benefit from accumulated wisdom during this transit. Practical judgement sharpens. Support from colleagues becomes more visible, and family business matters may show steady movement. The presence of Rajyoga is associated with improved recognition and incremental lifestyle upgrades. The evening hours appear particularly fulfilling, emotionally and materially.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

