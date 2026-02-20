Angarak Yoga 2026: Mars-Rahu conjunction may disrupt career and finances for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary shifts tend to spark chatter anyway, but this one has astrologers paying closer attention. On February 23, Mars, often called the planetary commander in Vedic astrology, moves into Aquarius. That alone is significant. But the bigger trigger? Rahu is already stationed there.

When Mars and Rahu share the same sign, it forms what astrologers call Angarak Yoga. Traditionally seen as volatile energy. Impulsive, fiery, disruptive if poorly channelled. This particular conjunction will last 39 days, ending on April 2, when Mars exits Aquarius and moves into Pisces, dissolving the yoga. Not everyone feels it the same way though. Astrological readings suggest three zodiac signs may experience sharper turbulence during this phase.

Angarak Yoga effects on Aries

For Aries, the shift may feel abrupt. The period leading up to February 22 is seen as relatively smooth, but the energy changes once Mars enters Aquarius.

Career pressures could rise. Workplace conflicts or stalled progress may test patience. Financial planning might need extra caution, as unexpected expenses or instability could surface. Health-wise, stress-linked fatigue or minor inflammation issues may crop up if routine care is ignored.

Angarak Yoga effects on Capricorn

Capricorn natives may feel the conjunction through material and professional sectors. Astrological readings point to financial strain or investment miscalculations if risks aren’t assessed carefully.

Career movement could slow down, or workplace politics may intensify. There may also be strain in personal partnerships, including married life, largely stemming from stress spillover. Health vigilance is advised, particularly around sudden dips in energy.

Angarak Yoga effects on Pisces

For Pisces, the turbulence may feel more internal before it becomes external. Confusion around career direction or workplace stability could arise. In extreme readings, job insecurity or business setbacks are flagged.

Trust becomes a key theme here. Astrologers advise caution in financial dealings or partnerships, as misplaced faith could lead to complications. Emotional overwhelm may also surface if boundaries aren’t maintained.

What is Angarak Yoga and why it matters

Angarak Yoga forms when Mars, the planet linked with aggression, drive and conflict, aligns with Rahu, the shadow planet associated with illusion, unpredictability and sudden upheaval. The combination is believed to amplify restlessness, trigger impulsive decisions and disturb stability across career, finances and health.

With the conjunction happening in Aquarius, themes around professional networks, long-term goals and social positioning may come under strain, depending on individual charts.

Remedies suggested during Angarak Yoga

Traditional Vedic practices recommend certain spiritual measures to balance the Mars-Rahu energy:

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa regularly

Reading or listening to Sunderkand

Observing Tuesday fasts

Donating copper or red-coloured items

Feeding jaggery to a red cow

These remedies are believed to pacify Mars while reducing Rahu’s disruptive influence.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

