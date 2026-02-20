Horoscope today, February 20, 2026: Check your zodiac predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today marks the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, falling on a Friday. The Tithi will remain in effect until 2:39 PM. Sadhya Yoga will continue till 6:23 PM, while Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail until 8:08 PM. The day falls under Panchak, and Bhadra is present in the earthly realm. Here’s what the day looks like for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day is likely to go well. You may receive some positive news before noon. Be mindful, as opponents could try to spread rumours about you, so avoid giving them any opportunity. Your talent will help enhance your reputation and respect. You may be assigned tasks that you will complete with ease. Those connected to the field of science could see significant success in a new discovery.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for you. You may spend most of your time with your parents. You will break free from limiting thoughts and bring meaningful changes into your life. You may also try to move forward with government or court-related work. Students of this sign are likely to receive good news related to exams. Your partner will support you in your work.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Those involved in politics may receive appreciation for their work in the public interest. You will try to stay connected with people at the workplace, but think carefully before changing your views. Lessons from the past will guide you today. Your health will improve compared to before. Stay cautious, as a stranger may try to take advantage of you. Financially, the day looks stable.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will begin on a happy note. You may focus on solving others’ problems, but do not ignore your personal matters. The day may be spent enjoying time with friends, possibly going out and meeting a distant relative. You may also plan a dinner outing with family. Engineering students will have a positive day. Unmarried individuals may receive good proposals.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be better than usual. You will be full of new ideas, and tasks you plan may bring more benefits than expected. The day will begin with positive intentions. Those involved in clay-related businesses may see gains. It is a good time to implement plans to expand your business. Family relationships will remain harmonious, and people will continue to trust you. It will also be a good day for those in relationships.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Luck will support you throughout the day. You may reflect on your progress at work. If you handle tasks calmly, you will complete them on time without errors. You may clear old dues today. You will be able to understand others’ moods quite well. Learning something new will help you move ahead. Those working in the IT sector may find new opportunities for growth. Support from colleagues will help you move closer to success.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Your boss may offer advice on a work-related matter, which will prove useful. Avoid unnecessary jokes, as they may not be taken well. Completing an important task will keep you happy. New opportunities and ideas may come your way, and you will accept them with an open mind. You are likely to feel fortunate in most matters. Home remedies may help you deal with minor health issues.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be lucky. Think carefully before making decisions, as it will bring benefits. You may receive valuable advice from an experienced person regarding government-related work. Those running coaching centres may consider making changes in their work. You will stay alert about your health. Your partner will support you in your tasks. Helping someone in need, such as offering food, will make you feel better.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be beneficial. It is a good time to work on improving your personality. You may get an opportunity to meet a respected individual. Contractors of this sign may see financial gains. Students will have a positive day, especially with good results in competitive exams. Happiness will prevail in your married life. Your children may surprise you.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with happiness. With a little effort, you may achieve significant gains. Your financial condition may improve with your partner’s support. You may plan to attend a function, where you could meet a distant relative. Positive changes in your behaviour will please your partner. Advice from an experienced person will help your business grow. Web designers are likely to have a good day.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. You may reconnect with a friend over a call, bringing back old memories. Some past issues may trouble your mind, but things will soon settle. Property dealers may see financial benefits, strengthening their economic position. You may plan a dinner outing with your partner. Married life will be pleasant, and your partner will give you reasons to feel happy. It will also be a good day for those in the legal profession.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day brings new opportunities. You may receive good news related to your career, creating a positive atmosphere at home. Your health will remain good. You may have several thoughts regarding finances. It is a good time to plan a trip with your partner. An official journey may also be on the cards. You will come across opportunities to improve your life. You may take an important decision related to household matters. Good news from your children is likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).