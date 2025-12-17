Budhaditya Yog 2025–26: These 3 zodiac signs will get wealth, success and respect Budhaditya Yog will be formed at the end of 2025 as Sun and Mercury conjunct in Sagittarius. Astrology predicts strong career, money and status gains for three zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Budhaditya Yog will be formed in Sagittarius at the end of the year by Mercury, the prince of planets, and the Sun, the king of planets. The dates of this Yog are December 29, 2025, through January 17, 2026. Astrology predicts that this Yog will make three signs of the zodiac happier and have a fantastic new year.

These zodiac signs will benefit from this Yog's wisdom, money, honour, and professional advancement. Let us tell you which signs of the zodiac will receive a wonderful yog.

What is Budhaditya Yog?

In astrology, the Sun is considered a factor of self-confidence, power, status, and leadership, while Mercury is considered a symbol of intelligence, business, speech, and decision-making. Therefore, when these two planets come together, a person's intelligence, self-confidence, and potential for success increase. The conjunction of these two planets creates Budhaditya Yog, which is especially auspicious for career and financial matters.

Budhaditya Yog will open the doors of progress for these 3 zodiac signs

Gemini - Budhaditya Yoga will prove extremely beneficial for Geminis. Those in employment will receive promotions. Businesses will have many opportunities to profit. Efforts made at the end of the year will yield significant results in 2026.

Leo - Leos will experience a rise in status and prestige. Your position at work will be strong. Success in government work will be significant, and your financial situation will be significantly strengthened. The new year will bring significant benefits.

Virgo - Budhaditya Yog will be auspicious for Virgos in both financial and career matters. Pending tasks will be completed. There are chances of getting a new job. Business will also bring significant profits. Students will achieve success. Due to this Yoga, the beginning of 2026 will be very good for you.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Shukra gochar in Sagittarius: Zodiac-wise impact and remedies