Shukra gochar in Sagittarius: Zodiac-wise impact and remedies Venus transits into Sagittarius on December 20. From love and marriage to money and career, here’s how this planetary shift will impact all zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Venus will enter Sagittarius on December 20, 2025, at 7:44 am. Venus will then remain in Sagittarius until it enters Capricorn at 3:57 am on January 12, 2026. The English name for Venus is Venus. It is white in hue. It is crippled in Virgo and elevated in Pisces.

Let us inform you that Venus has the biggest influence on our marriages and the household's financial status. Now let's hear from Acharya Indu Prakash on how various zodiac signs will be impacted by this Venus transit in Sagittarius. We will also find out where Venus will be in your horoscope and what steps you should take to prevent bad luck.

Aries

Venus will transit your ninth house. The ninth house of your horoscope is associated with destiny. This Venus transit will bring you good fortune. You will gain wealth through your hard work and enjoy the blessings of children. By January 12th, you can achieve anything through your hard work. This will improve and strengthen your life situation. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Venus until January 12th, serve a black or red cow.

Taurus

Venus will transit your eighth house. The eighth house of your horoscope is related to your age. Under the influence of this Venus transit, your health will improve. You will need to obey your spouse's every command until January 12th. Steps taken to defeat your enemies may prove effective. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Venus, you should visit a temple and bow your head.

Gemini

Venus will transit your seventh house. The seventh house of your horoscope is associated with your spouse. Under the influence of this Venus transit, your nature will remain gentle towards others. You will find happiness during this time. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good. Their health will also be good. You may spend most of your time travelling. Therefore, seek the blessings of your parents to maintain the auspicious effects of Venus.

Cancer

Venus will transit your sixth house. The sixth house of your horoscope is related to friends, enemies, and health. Under the influence of this Venus transit, your health will improve. Your financial situation will be good. You will receive support from your friends and siblings from time to time. Enemies will maintain their distance until January 12th. However, you will not receive the benefits from your children as expected. So, to maintain your good fortune from today until January 12th, women of the house should wear golden hair clips in their hair.

Leo

Venus will transit your fifth house. The fifth house of your horoscope is associated with children, intelligence, discretion, and romance. This transit of Venus will enhance your discretion. Positive thoughts will arise within you. Your faith in religion will increase, and your attachment to family will grow. To maintain a good relationship with your lovemate, it will be better to understand each other. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of Venus, donate milk at a temple or religious place.

Virgo

Venus will transit your fourth house. The fourth house of your horoscope is associated with your home, land, vehicles, and mother. This Venus transit will bring you the blessings of land, homes, and vehicles. During this time, you should maintain harmony in your relationships. You will also be blessed with children. By January 12th, you may meet comfort-loving and versatile individuals. Therefore, bury black antimony underground to ensure the auspicious position of Venus.

Libra

Venus will transit in your third house. The third house of your horoscope is related to your courage, siblings, and fame. This transit of Venus may cause some problems in your relationship with your siblings. No matter how much wealth you possess, you may struggle to sleep peacefully during this time. You will only receive the fruits of your hard work during this time. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious position of Venus until January 12th, respect women. Also, maintain good behaviour with your spouse.

Scorpio

Venus will transit your second house. The second house of your horoscope is related to your wealth and nature. Due to this transit of Venus, your financial situation will improve. You may find new means of livelihood. You will experience worldly pleasures. Additionally, until January 12th, those involved in animal husbandry and clay work will see double the benefits. However, during this time, you need to be a little cautious of your enemies. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of Venus, donate 200 grams of cow ghee to a temple.

Sagittarius

Venus will transit your first house, the ascendant house. The first house belongs to the self. This Venus transit will be auspicious and fruitful for you. Until January 12th, your health and that of your spouse will remain good. You will also experience all kinds of happiness. You will also find success in your job. You will also experience the blessings of children and a vehicle. Therefore, to take advantage of this auspicious position of Venus until January 12th, add a spoonful of yoghurt to your bathwater and bathe.

Capricorn

Venus will transit your twelfth house. The twelfth house of your horoscope relates to your expenses and marital bliss. Due to this transit, you will have to work a little harder to gain support from others. You will enjoy marital bliss until January 12th. Along with your income, your expenses will also increase. You may also have to make efforts to achieve domestic bliss. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious position of Venus, touch the feet of Mother Cow and seek her blessings every day until January 12th.

Aquarius

Venus will transit your eleventh house. The eleventh house of your horoscope is related to income and the fulfilment of desires. This transit of Venus will also fulfil a long-standing wish. Your beauty will remain intact. You will experience financial gains. If you consult your spouse in every decision, your financial situation will certainly improve. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Venus, donate jasmine oil in a temple.

Pisces

Venus will transit your tenth house. The tenth house of your horoscope is related to your career, state, and father. This transit of Venus will bring you success in your career. You will also receive support from your father in your work. During this time, you will receive many opportunities for advancement, and you will be successful in taking full advantage of them. You may also be blessed with a vehicle. Therefore, to ensure auspiciousness, donate yoghurt or something made from yoghurt to a temple until January 12th.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Mangaladitya Yoga forms as Sun enters Sagittarius: Major gains for these 4 zodiac signs