Mangaladitya Yoga forms as Sun enters Sagittarius: Major gains for these 4 zodiac signs As the Sun joins Mars in Sagittarius, a powerful Mangaladitya Yoga forms. Astrologers say this Sun-Mars alignment may bring positive shifts in education, career growth and personal life for certain zodiac signs during this period.

The Sun has changed its zodiac sign, moving from Scorpio into Sagittarius in the early morning of December 16, 2025. Mars is already positioned in Sagittarius, and with the Sun joining it, a powerful planetary combination known as Mangaladitya Yoga has been formed. This yoga occurs whenever the Sun and Mars come together.

Since both planets share a friendly relationship, their conjunction is believed to bring beneficial results for a few zodiac signs. Positive developments may be seen in areas such as education, career growth, and social life. Let us take a look at zodiac signs that are likely to benefit from the astrological event the most.

Mangaladitya Yoga to benefit Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Pisces

Aries

Mars is your ruling planet, and the Sun governs your fifth house. The coming together of the Sun and Mars may work strongly in your favour. Unexpected opportunities could arise on the career front, including the possibility of landing a good job. Students are likely to see success from the effort they have been putting into their studies. Plans for higher education abroad may move forward. Matters of the heart could improve, and family bonds may grow warmer. Overall, this planetary phase may bring encouraging changes.

Leo

For Leo natives, the Sun, your ruling planet, will be in conjunction with Mars in the fifth house. The meeting of these two fiery planets can boost confidence and enthusiasm. You may feel more comfortable expressing your thoughts and opinions. Leadership responsibilities could come your way at work. Students may perform well in competitive examinations, while job seekers could find suitable opportunities. Socially, this period may introduce you to new and influential people.

Sagittarius

With both the Sun and Mars transiting your zodiac sign, you are likely to feel mentally alert and energised. This combination can bring positivity and help you move forward in life. Tasks that have been stalled for some time may finally be completed. Support from parents is indicated. Students or those learning new skills may achieve notable success. However, as both planets are intense in nature, it is important to keep your temper in check and maintain balance.

Pisces

For Pisces, this conjunction can be particularly rewarding, as the Sun and Mars will occupy your tenth house of career. Both planets gain strength here, which may lead to professional recognition, a promotion, or an increase in pay. Students appearing for competitive examinations could receive good news. Guidance and support from teachers will prove helpful, and relationships with father figures are also likely to improve.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.)

