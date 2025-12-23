Budh Nakshatra Gochar 2025: These zodiac signs may see career, money gains in 2026 Mercury’s shift into Ketu’s Moola nakshatra on December 29 may bring career growth, financial gains and spiritual progress for Aries, Sagittarius and Aquarius in 2026.

Mercury will move from its own nakshatra, Jyeshtha, into Ketu's nakshatra, Moola, on December 29. In astrology, Ketu is seen as a liberating planet while being ruthless. Thus, certain signs of the zodiac may benefit in 2026 from Mercury's arrival into Ketu's nakshatra at the end of 2025.

These zodiac signs may see positive results in their career, family, and financial life this year. Additionally, these zodiac signs may also become spiritually active.

Mercury transit December 29: Zodiac signs that may benefit in 2026

1. Aries

The shift in Mercury's constellation could bring tremendous success in your education. You'll be able to complete your tasks on time. Some people are likely to receive additional responsibilities at work, and your status will also increase. Students pursuing higher education who were planning to study abroad may receive the opportunity. Your interest in religious activities will also increase, and there's a possibility of meeting a spiritual guru. You may also become financially stronger.

2. Sagittarius

The shift in Mercury's constellation will enhance your intellectual abilities. Your speech can win people's hearts, and your social standing may increase. Mercury's shift will also improve your financial situation, and some may find additional sources of income in the new year. Investments are also likely to yield good returns. You'll be able to spend quality time with family members, and you may even plan a trip.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius sign people can experience tremendous career success with the shift in Mercury's constellation. Businesspeople are likely to secure good deals. You will receive full support from your older siblings. Many of your wishes may be fulfilled after Mercury's constellation shift. Your friends will support you, and their help can help with many problems. Some Aquarius sign people may also experience an increase in their income in the new year.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

