Gajkesari Yog 2026: Big money gains likely for 3 zodiac signs in new year Astrological predictions suggest Gajkesari Yog at the start of 2026 could bring financial progress for Taurus, Gemini and Libra. From promotions and business profits to investment returns, the year may begin on a positive note for these signs.

Everyone is looking forward to 2026 with great curiosity. Questions around work, money and progress are naturally on people’s minds. Will things finally move forward, or will it be another year of waiting and patience?

According to astrological predictions, the opening of 2026 looks encouraging for a few zodiac signs. The year begins with the formation of Gajkesari Yog, a combination considered favourable for growth, recognition and financial stability. For three signs in particular, this planetary alignment is believed to set a positive tone early on.

Big money gains likely for Taurus, Gemini and Libra in 2026

Taurus

For Taurus natives, the start of 2026 is expected to feel steady and reassuring. Financial matters may improve, with opportunities for growth showing up both at work and in business. Those in jobs might be promoted or given more responsibilities, whereas business owners may see increased profits. Comforts and lifestyle upgrades are also indicated, along with potential gains from past investments. Some may even find opportunities linked to travel or overseas connections.

Gemini

Gajkesari Yog is said to work strongly in favour of Gemini at the beginning of the year. Career-wise, this period is going to be especially beneficial. While people in jobs might get salary hikes or promotions, those running businesses might see better profits. Love is in the air for Gemini natives as they might start a new relationship or even get married. Overall, it looks like a phase where efforts start to feel noticed.

Libra

For Libras, the new year may open with a sense of momentum. The influence of Gajkesari Yog is believed to strengthen luck and bring financial improvement. New opportunities at the workplace could help raise status or visibility, while business activities may show healthier returns. An old investment might finally pay off, and tasks that have been stuck for a while could begin to move towards completion early in the year.

As with all astrological insights, these predictions are based on traditional beliefs and interpretations. Outcomes can vary, but for these signs, the start of 2026 is expected to feel a little lighter and more hopeful than usual.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

