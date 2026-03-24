Mangal-Budh Yuti 2026: Mars-Mercury conjunction in Pisces to boost career and money for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, planetary alignments are often seen as moments that subtly shift energy. Some combinations carry more weight than others, and the conjunction of Mars and Mercury is one of those. It’s usually associated with sharper thinking, stronger logic, and a boost in technical ability.

This time, the alignment is happening in Pisces. Mars enters the sign on April 2, 2026, and Mercury joins in on April 11, forming the conjunction. This combined influence will remain active till April 30. It’s not a very long phase, but it’s considered quite significant, especially for career and financial matters.

Mars-Mercury conjunction in Pisces: What to expect

Mars is linked to action and drive, while Mercury governs intellect and communication. When these two come together, it often leads to quicker decision-making, clearer thinking, and a more practical approach to situations. For some zodiac signs, this can translate into visible progress, particularly in work and money-related areas.

Taurus: Financial growth and recognition at work

For Taurus natives, this conjunction appears largely positive. Financially, there could be steady gains, and pending matters may start moving forward.

At work, you might be given new responsibilities. They could feel demanding at first, but they also bring visibility. In business, there are chances of making good profits, and if you’ve been considering investments, this phase looks supportive. There’s also a possibility of reconnecting with an old friend, which could lift your mood.

Gemini: Stronger finances and scope for expansion

Gemini individuals may notice an improvement in their financial situation. Income could increase, and stability may feel more solid than before.

This could also be a good time to start something new or expand an existing business. There are indications of gains from multiple sources, and partnerships may turn out to be beneficial. On the personal side, there are chances of purchasing property or a vehicle.

Sagittarius: Career progress and a potentially rewarding phase

For Sagittarius, this period may bring noticeable progress, especially in career matters. Growth at work looks likely, along with better financial stability.

There are chances of gaining from past investments as well. Overall, this phase could work in your favour if you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity. Some may even land a job they’ve been aiming for, making it a productive and rewarding stretch.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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