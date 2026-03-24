Horoscope today, March 24, 2026: Today’s astrological predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today carries strong religious and astrological significance. It is the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, coinciding with Tuesday, and is being observed as Skanda Shashthi during Chaitra Navratri. The day begins with Preeti Yoga, which lasts until 9:08 am, followed by Ayushman Yoga. Rohini Nakshatra will remain in effect until 7:05 pm. These planetary alignments are expected to influence all zodiac signs, bringing shifts across career, health, finances, and relationships.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day is likely to be mixed. Success in your efforts may help ease recent fatigue, and your working style could impress others. Property-related matters may move forward. The atmosphere at home will remain positive and spiritually inclined. Make a conscious effort to respect elders. Social engagements may bring recognition.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

It is set to be a strong day for you. Confidence and determination will help you achieve something meaningful. A pleasant environment at home is likely with the arrival of relatives. This is also a good time to begin a new business venture. You may adopt new techniques to improve efficiency.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may find yourself quite busy today with increased responsibilities. However, you will manage things well with proper planning. Positive news related to children could bring joy at home. There may also be time for a fun activity with family. Consider yoga or meditation to maintain mental balance.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day may feel packed with activity. Interactions with experienced individuals could bring valuable insights. Be mindful of your temper, as it may complicate situations. Handle challenges calmly for better outcomes. Financial support from friends is likely. Take extra care of your eyes.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be in your favour. You may feel drawn to multiple activities. Before making decisions, weigh both pros and cons carefully. A discussion with a close friend or relative may help bring clarity. Much of your time could go into external or marketing-related work. Married life looks stable and positive.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

This appears to be a favourable day. Improved work methods may lead to success and boost your enthusiasm. Students and young professionals could see progress in competitive areas. Avoid haste, as impulsive decisions may delay outcomes. Those in relationships may plan a visit to a religious place.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Luck is likely to support you in new ventures. Spend some time reflecting and rethinking priorities. Excessive workload may affect health, so focus on proper nutrition and exercise. Children may make small demands. You may also step out with your partner for household shopping.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It is expected to be a strong day. You may stay engaged in positive activities. Keep your anger and unnecessary expenses in check. Focus your energy on executing plans, but avoid revealing them too soon. A spiritual inclination may grow, and you may consider organising a religious activity at home.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You are likely to feel confident and motivated. New opportunities may come your way, so use the time wisely. Interactions with influential people could enhance your reputation. Maintaining discipline at home will be important. You may also make changes in business strategies. Daily income could improve.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Many of your plans may be completed on time. Guidance and blessings from elders will help you make key decisions. Trust your own ability rather than relying on negative influences. Controlling unnecessary expenses will strengthen your finances. Working professionals are likely to meet their targets. The home environment will remain calm.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You may think about taking on something new and different. The day will likely be spent in a cheerful family environment. Following advice from experienced individuals will bring success. Despite things going well, you may feel a sense of emptiness. Avoid paying attention to criticism and controlling emotional reactions. Do not take major decisions in a partnership business today.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pending tasks are likely to be completed. Maintain a friendly approach with children and support them in solving their problems. In business, extra effort and alertness will be needed due to competition. Avoid outside interference at your workplace. Financial gains are expected in business.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)