Do you have these broken items at home? They may be bringing bad luck According to Vastu Shastra, broken objects like cracked mirrors, stopped clocks and damaged idols can block positive energy and invite financial and emotional stress. Find out which five broken things you must remove immediately to restore harmony at home.

New Delhi:

There’s something quietly unsettling about a broken object that we keep promising to fix “tomorrow” and then forget. It blends into our daily environment, a cracked mirror on the dresser, a chipped idol in the mandir, a stopped clock hanging on the wall, until one day we realise the energy of the house feels heavier than it should.

Vastu experts believe that a home is a living space, and everything within it carries energy. Broken, chipped, damaged or unused objects are said to block the flow of positivity and invite stagnation, conflict, and financial stress. Whether or not you’re deeply spiritual, decluttering broken things has always been a deeply practical ritual: it opens space for fresh beginnings. Here are five broken things that Vastu says should never be kept at home, especially if peace and prosperity feel out of balance.

Five broken things at home you must remove right now,

1. Broken or cracked mirrors

Mirrors are believed to amplify energy. A cracked mirror reflects broken or fragmented energy, inviting tension, self-doubt, and disputes at home. Vastu experts say it may even affect personal growth and financial luck.

What to do: Discard immediately. If it holds sentimental value, repair or replace the glass.

2. Broken clocks or watches

A stopped or broken clock generally represents stalled progress. Many astrologers associate this with delays in achieving objectives, job stagnation, and obstructed flow of money.

What to do: Get it fixed within 24 hours or remove it from the wall.

3. Idols chipped or other religious objects damaged

Vastu strongly advises against keeping chipped idols or cracked diyas in the pooja corner. They are believed to create disharmony and emotional unrest in the household.

What to do: Respectfully immerse, donate, or discard according to tradition and replace with undamaged idols.

4. Broken utensils and glassware

Cracked cups, plates and jars attract financial instability and increase emotional stress. These items unconsciously remind us of damage and loss.

What to do: Replace them, especially the utensils you use daily.

5. Broken furniture or appliances

A broken chair, a malfunctioning lamp, or a noisy fan speaks silently of neglect and saps energy. Broken furniture, according to Vastu, blocks progress and healthy relationships.

What to do: Repair immediately or let it go.

So why does it matter?

When everything around us works smoothly, our mindset does too. It is important that you home feels like a sacutary of positive energy and vastu plays a key role in it.

Clearing broken things may feel small, but sometimes, that is exactly where change begins.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on Vastu beliefs and traditional cultural interpretations. There is no scientific proof to validate these concepts. India TV does not claim their accuracy.)

Also read: Vastu warns: Never borrow these 4 common things as they can block luck, money and peace