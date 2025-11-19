Vastu warns: Never borrow these 4 common things as they can block luck, money and peace According to Vastu Shastra, borrowing some everyday items can quietly drain your luck, happiness and prosperity. From clocks to brooms, these objects carry personal energy, and exchanging them may invite negativity into your home.

Individuals frequently give their belongings away carelessly or borrow items from one another when necessary. Money transactions are detrimental to your financial status, but did you realise that trading specific things might bring misfortune?

Certain goods should not be exchanged, according to Vastu Shastra. These things can generate bad energy, financial difficulties, and ongoing problems in your life, in addition to having an impact on your good fortune. As a result, it is best to never borrow or lend these things.

Why is the habit of borrowing bad?

According to Vastu Shastra, every object holds its own energy. When we use someone else's personal belongings, we unknowingly invite their energy into our lives. This is why borrowing certain items can cause many problems.

1. Clock: Effect on time and good luck

According to astrologers, taking off your wristwatch and giving it to someone is considered inauspicious. A watch symbolises both time and luck. Borrowing or lending it can hinder your progress, ruin your time, and increase conflicts in relationships.

2. Handkerchief: Bitterness in relationships

Never use someone else's handkerchief. Exchange of handkerchiefs is considered extremely inauspicious according to Vastu. Doing so can increase tension in relationships, misunderstandings, and unwanted problems.

3. Broom: Displeasure of Goddess Lakshmi

Many people use someone else's broom to clean their homes, but this mistake can be costly. The broom is connected to the energy of the home. Using someone else's broom allows negative energy to enter the home and angers Goddess Lakshmi, which can lead to financial shortages and increased stress.

4. Do not give white things in the evening

According to Vastu Shastra, giving white items like milk, yoghurt, sugar, salt, etc. to anyone in the evening is prohibited. This weakens the prosperity of the home and can lead to financial problems.

Why does bad luck increase?

These items are related to a person's energy, time, emotions, and the prosperity of their home. Borrowing them unwittingly absorbs the negative energy of others, leading to obstacles and problems in life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

