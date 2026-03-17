When did BJP and Trinamool Congress contest together in West Bengal Assembly polls and what was the result?

Kolkata:

Now arch-rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress had once entered into an unlikely alliance to contest the assembly elections in West Bengal in the year 2006. This remains the only instance till date when these two parties effectively contested together in the state, aligning against the then dominant Left Front led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM).

At the time, the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, had already emerged as the principal anti-Left force in the West Bengal political spectrum, while the BJP remained a marginal player in the state. Their coordination was part of a broader anti-Left positioning, although it was not a formal pre-poll alliance across all seats.

What were the results when TMC and BJP contested as allies in 2006

According to official Election Commission data for the 2006 Assembly polls, West Bengal had 294 constituencies. The results showed a decisive victory for the Left Front, which won 235 seats, reinforcing its long-standing dominance in the state.

The Trinamool Congress contested 257 but won only 30 seats in the election, while the BJP contested 29 seats but failed to open its account.

The combined strength of the BJP and Trinamool Congress remained far below the Left Front tally, highlighting the limited electoral impact of their alignment.

Why the TMC-BJP alliance failed

Contemporary analyses and post-poll reports pointed to several factors behind the poor performance. The Left Front’s organisational strength and deep-rooted presence in rural areas remained largely intact in 2006, allowing it to retain a strong electoral base across the state.

At the same time, the opposition vote was fragmented, with the Congress contesting separately, which divided anti-Left support and reduced the chances of a consolidated challenge. The BJP had a negligible presence in West Bengal at the time, contributing little in terms of converting votes into seats despite contesting multiple constituencies.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, was still in a rebuilding phase after earlier political setbacks, limiting its ability to mount a strong statewide challenge.

The 2006 election marked one of the weakest performances for the Trinamool Congress, even as it remained the largest opposition party. For the BJP, the result underlined its marginal status in Bengal politics at the time, failing to win a single seat despite contesting nearly 30 constituencies.

The experiment of the BJP-TMC cooperation did not continue beyond this election. In later years, the Trinamool Congress repositioned itself independently, eventually defeating the Left Front decisively in 2011, while the BJP emerged much later as a major challenger in the state.

In sum, 2006 remains the only instance of the BJP and Trinamool Congress contesting together in West Bengal Assembly elections, and it ended in a decisive defeat against the Left Front, as reflected in Election Commission data.

Also read: Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur as TMC releases list of 291 candidates