What is happening in seats such as Cooch Behar, Howrah Uttar, Jorasanko, Murshidabad, Darjeeling

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal, wresting power from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The saffron party is currently leading in 195 seats, a significant rise from the 77 seats it secured in the 2021 elections. In contrast, the TMC is leading in only 95 seats, a sharp decline from the 184 seats it won previously.

This outcome marks a major setback for Mamata Banerjee, who has governed the state for the past 15 years. Not only has the BJP consolidated its stronghold in the northern region, but it is also performing exceptionally well in the southern parts of the state.

The performance in several high-stakes constituencies is being closely watched. Here is a list of key seats.

Cooch Behar Uttar: In Cooch Behar Uttar seat, Sukumar Ray of the BJP is leading by 5454 votes against TMC’s Partah Pratim Ray. Cooch Behar Dakshin: In Cooch Behar Dakshin, Rathindra Bose of the BJP is leading by 1560 votes against TMC’s Avijit De Bhowmik. Howrah Uttar: In Howrah Uttar, Umesh Rai of the BJP is leading by 1947 votes against TMC’s Gautam Chowdhury. Jorasanko: In Jorasanko, BJP’s Vijay Ojha is leading by 7655 votes against his rival TMC candidate Vijay Upadhayay. Chowrangee: In Chowrangee, TMC candidate Nayna Bandyopadhyay is leading by 4,021 votes against BJP’s Santosh Kumar Pathak. Murshidabad: In Murshidabad, BJP’s Gouri Sankar Ghosh is leading by 22183 votes against BJP’s Shaoni Singha Roy. Darjeeling: In Darjeeling, Bijoy Kumar Rai of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, a TMC ally, is leading by 2999 votes.

West Bengal Election 2026

The state elections were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout reached a record 92.47 per cent, the highest since Independence.