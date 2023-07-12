West Bengal panchayat elections result 2023: TMC cruises to landslide victory; BJP distant second

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal panchayat elections result 2023

West Bengal panchayat elections result: As the counting is still underway in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is cruising towards a landslide victory in the recently concluded panchayat polls. According to the latest updates on the State Election Commission site, the TMC has won 34,359 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 752 seats.

Meanwhile, its nearest rival is the distant second which has won 9,545 seats and leading in 180 seats. Besides, CPI-M has won 2,885 seats and is leading in 96 seats. The Congress won 2,498 seats and leading in 72 so far. Elections were held for a total of 63,229 gram panchayat seats.

Results of panchayat samiti seats

The TMC has also won 2,612 panchayat samiti seats and leading in 627 seats. The BJP has won 275 and leading in 149 seats. Meanwhile, CPI-M has won 63 seats and leading in 53. The Congress party has won 50 seats and leading in 26 seats. Elections were held for 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, as per the State Election Commission.

Results of Zila Parishad seats

TMC has also won 554 Zila Parishad seats so far and is leading in 163 others, while BJP is leading in 13 seats, CPI-M is leading in 4 seats, and Congress is ahead in 2 seats. In all, there are 928 Zila Parishad seats.

TMC looked set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the assembly polls by taking a seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had suffered an injury during campaigning, extended her gratitude to people for reposing trust in her party.

BJP, Congress launch attack on TMC

Meanwhile, the BJP as well as Congress have slammed the ruling TMC, accusing it of "fabricating results." Earlier on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Addressing a press conference, Patra claimed that killings in the state are "institutional murder." He also said that elections and violence have become synonymous in West Bengal "...Around 45 people have been killed as far as panchayat polls in the state are concerned. Words like firing, bombing, murder and vote rigging are being used for the panchayat elections...This is not accidental, this is a state-sponsored murder of democracy. It is an institutional murder, that is, from the police administration to the district officers and the administrative officers, everything is involved," Patra claimed.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the election has already been reduced to a farce. "I must say that election has already been reduced to a farce, macabre dancing of the mockery of democracy was witnessed by all...It was well anticipated. According to our apprehension, violence, and nexus between the ruling party, Police, and Election Commission - threatening & intimidation, the unprecedented scale of violence has been unleashed resulting in the death of more than 40 persons. After the counting, post-poll violence will be unleashed," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)