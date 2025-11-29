West Bengal: Kolkata Raj Bhavan renamed as 'Lok Bhavan'; Governor Bose issues notification Governor Bose said Jan Raj Bhavan has been proactively working to address the concerns of people. He said several schemes have also been implemented for the welfare of people.

Kolkata:

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has been officially renamed as Lok Bhavan, following West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s request in this regard. The move has been officially implemented after a nod by the Centre.

“In pursuance of the communication from The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India, vide Memo No. 7/10/2025 (Part)-M&G dated 25.11.2025, it is hereby notified that the name of the holdings of "Raj Bhavan" in Kolkata, Flagstaff House and Darjeeling, has hereby been modified and renamed as "Lok Bhavan". This Notification comes into force with immediate effect,” the letter by Governor Bose read.

Kolkata Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

Actively addressing concerns of people, says Governor Bose

Governor Bose said Jan Raj Bhavan has been proactively working to address the concerns of people. He said several schemes have also been implemented for the welfare of people.

“Over the past three years, Jan Raj Bhavan has implemented numerous creative and welfare-oriented programs for the people. One of its primary foundations has been—to stand by the people in their times of need. Whenever allegations of violence, natural disasters, or atrocities have arisen in any corner of the state, Jan Raj Bhavan has reached the doorsteps of the people and extended a helping hand,” the Governor office posted on X.

Governor Bose inspects several border outposts

Governor Bose on Monday visited the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas after media reports suggested that hundreds of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were returning due to the ongoing SIR exercise. To assess the situation personally, he met senior BSF officers and spoke with local residents upon his arrival in the evening.

He also visited several other border outposts.