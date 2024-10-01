Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security

Agitating junior doctors, who had on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest, resumed their indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday to press the state government on various demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments.

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front in a statement said, "We are compelled to return to a full ceasework starting from today. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike."

"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, said.

"Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," he added.