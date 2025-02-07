Friday, February 07, 2025
     
West Bengal: Four dead after explosion at firecracker factory in Nadia district

West Bengal: A team of forensic experts has collected evidence from the spot, he said. A blaze that erupted in the unit and damaged a portion of it following the explosion was brought under control by firefighters, after around one-and-a-half hours, police said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Nadia (West Bengal) Published : Feb 07, 2025 22:36 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 22:36 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY West Bengal: Four dead after explosion at firecracker factory in Nadia district.

West Bengal:  At least four persons, including three women, died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district of West Bengal today (February 7), police said. Another woman suffered injuries in the explosion at the factory located in a congested residential area of Rathtala in Kalyani. 

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"Four persons were rescued from the blast site, and later declared dead when taken to the nearby JNM Hospital. The condition of the injured woman is critical," a senior police officer said. The factory owner has been arrested, he said.

"Those killed were workers in the factory," the officer said, adding, the cause of the blast is not yet known.

Talking to the media, a senior official of the fire department said no licence was issued to the factory and it was operating without necessary approvals. The West Bengal government has also sought detailed reports from the district police administration and the district magistrate in connection with the explosion.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

