EC replaces Nandigram Police Observer 48 hours before polling after TMC alleges bias in Bengal

Kolkata:

The Election Commission on Tuesday replaced the Police Observer for the Nandigram Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, just two days (48 hours) before polling in one of the most closely watched seats of this election. The poll body's decision came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised concerns over alleged bias in local policing.

New observer appointed amid controversy

According to a senior official of the Election Commission, Hitesh Choudhury, who had been serving as the police observer for Nandigram, has been removed from the post. He has been replaced by Akhilesh Singh -- who will now oversee law and order arrangements in the high-profile constituency.

TMC's complaint triggers action

The development took place a day after the ruling TMC wrote to the police observer alleging that complaints filed by party workers against BJP supporters were not receiving attention from police authorities. "The ruling party had sought immediate intervention from the police observer," he said, adding that the order to replace the observer was issued shortly after the complaint was received.

Multiple observers deployed across Bengal

The Election Commission has appointed 84 police observers for West Bengal with each assigned multiple constituencies to monitor security and ensure smooth election conduct. The shake-up in Nandigram follows earlier changes made by the poll panel in Malda and Jangipur.

EC promises fear-free, transparent polls in Bengal

It is worth noting here that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has asserted that the poll panel will "leave no stone unturned" to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal. He also laid out a detailed framework to curb malpractices and instil voter confidence. In a message to the officials managing the elections in the state, Kumar said the Election Commission is committed to conducting elections that are "free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements." He also stressed a zero-tolerance approach towards electoral malpractices.

Bengal set for two-phase polling

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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