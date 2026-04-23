West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi holds roadshow in Howrah, receives rousing welcome | Watch

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Howrah on Thursday evening, campaigning for BJP candidates and drawing a massive, enthusiastic crowd. The Prime Minister joined the roadshow after addressing a series of back-to-back election rallies across West Bengal, as part of the party’s intensified outreach ahead of the polls.

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Thousands of people lined the streets as Modi waved at the cheering crowds from atop a saffron-hued truck amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Shri Ram' and the BJP's West Bengal poll slogan 'Paltano darkar, tai BJP sarkar' (Need a BJP government to bring about change).

Many BJP supporters were seen wearing a mask of the PM amid the beating of drums.

PM visits Belur Math amid Bengal poll campaign

PM Modi, who, earlier in the day, addressed rallies in Krishnanagar and Mathurapur, also paid obeisance to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda during a visit to Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

The PM, in a social media post, said, "For the past 15 years, spreading falsehoods and misleading people have been the defining traits of the ruthless Trinamool government. Their unfulfilled promises in many essential services, including education and healthcare, are clear evidence of this."

PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Mathurapur, alleged that the ruling TMC has "usurped the rights of the women of Bengal".

PM Modi also addressed a rally in Krishnanagar to boost the BJP's campaign. He said there was a voice of change from all sides. "Everyone is saying, 'Paltano Dorkar' (change is necessary)... A storm of change is sweeping through Bengal... Exactly ten days later, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said.

West Bengal recorded nearly 90 per cent voting till 5 pm today in the first phase of polling on 152 seats. The remaining seats will go to the polls on April 29, and results will be announced on May 4.

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