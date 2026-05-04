West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: South Bengal turns tide as BJP pierces TMC's core turf

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up an impressive performance in West Bengal, leading in 171 of the 293 seats. This marks a significant setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power in the state for the past 15 years.

Traditionally stronger in North Bengal, the BJP has, in this election, made remarkable gains in South Bengal as well—long considered a bastion of the TMC. While the TMC continues to hold an edge in regions such as Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah, the BJP has made notable inroads into suburban and industrial belts across the southern part of the state.

In a surprising turn, even Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Bhabanipur. In Diamond Harbour, a seat the TMC has retained for three consecutive terms, the BJP is currently ahead. Beyond these constituencies, the BJP’s performance signals a broader and more decisive intrusion into the TMC’s traditional strongholds.

South Bengal seats where BJP is currently leading are: Jadavpur, Bhabanipur, Diamond Harbour, Howrah Uttar, Murshidabad and Rashbehari.

West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting

Vote counting is in progress across 77 centres in the state, taking place under strict security and a tense political environment. Results are being declared for 293 out of the total 294 Assembly seats, while one constituency will go to polls at a later date.

The Election Commission has cancelled voting in the Falta seat in South 24 Parganas district. This decision followed reports of serious irregularities and disruption of the electoral process at several polling stations. Fresh voting in this constituency is scheduled for May 21, and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 24.

The state elections were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout reached a record 92.47 per cent, the highest since Independence.

The campaign period saw intense political activity. The BJP deployed its top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. They targeted the ruling party over issues such as corruption, law and order, infiltration, women’s safety and unemployment, while also presenting their welfare agenda.

In response, the TMC mounted a strong counter-campaign led by the Chief Minister and party MP Abhishek Banerjee. Their messaging focused on allegations of harassment linked to SIR, concerns about the treatment of Bengalis, and criticism of what they described as “outsider” politics. The party also defended its governance record and accused the BJP of not fulfilling its promises at the national level.