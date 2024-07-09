TMC MLA's close aide allegedly beats up woman, gruesome video goes viral, BJP reacts

Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
With the bypolls just a day away, such an incident has given fodder to the Opposition to corner Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the state.

Kolkata Updated on: July 09, 2024 15:14 IST
Video grab of the incident
Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of the incident

A gruesome video has come to the fore from Kamarhati, West Bengal where aides of a Trinamool  MLA were seen whacking a woman very badly with the help of other men. In the video, it can be seen that two people hit a girl with sticks while four people held her. The BJP has now targeted the Trinamool Congress for this incident. 

The West Bengal BJP unit on X called for immediate investigation and said, "Emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati. Shocking reports allege Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, violently attacked a defenseless girl. This barbaric act under a government claiming to champion women's rights is a disgraceful stain on humanity. Immediate investigation and justice are non-negotiable."

Taking note of the incident, BKP PC has taken note of an old video now in circulation on social media involving an assault on a girl. A suo motu criminal case has been started. All legal actions against persons seen in the video(2 among them are already in custody)are being taken. 

By-election in West Bengal on July 10

Four assembly seats in West Bengal are going for bypolls on Wednesday with the BJP seeking to leverage its Lok Sabha election leads in three of these segments to boost morale and the TMC aiming to capitalise on its recent electoral success. Three of the four constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are in south Bengal. The BJP bagged Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly polls. The fourth, Raiganj, is in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district and was won by the saffron camp in the last assembly elections.

 

