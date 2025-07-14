Three Trinamool Congress leaders killed in four days, multiple arrests made in connection with murders Police said a single bullet was fired at close range, and they are probing possible business-related motives for the killing of Ghosh.

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress leader, Piyush Ghosh, was shot dead in West Bengal's Birbhum district near his residence in Komarpur village. The 42-year-old Srinidhipur panchayat president’s murder marks the third killing of TMC leaders in separate incidents across the state within a span of four days.

Police said a single bullet was fired at close range, and they are probing possible business-related motives for the killing of Ghosh.

"Someone close to the deceased could be involved in the murder. We are investigating all angles, including business disputes," a police officer said. Three people, including two women, have been detained for questioning.

Two other murders this week

Ghosh’s killing marks the third murder of a TMC leader this week. On Thursday night, Rajjak Khan (38), the TMC local committee president of Chaltaberia in South 24 Parganas district, was shot dead while returning home after a party meeting in Bhangar. He was considered a close aide of TMC MLA Saokat Molla from Canning Purba.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with Khan’s murder. One of the accused, Mofazzel Molla, who is believed to have links with the TMC, was arrested on Sunday. Based on his interrogation, police later apprehended three more suspects, Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan, and Raju Molla, in raids conducted in Bijayganj Bazar and Chak Maricha areas.

The first in the recent string of killings occurred on July 10, when Abul Kalam Azad, a TMC panchayat-level worker, was hacked to death while celebrating his birthday at English Bazar in Malda district.

Growing concerns over political violence

The back-to-back killings have triggered serious concerns over the law and order situation in the state, especially as political tensions continue to simmer in the wake of recent electoral activities. Police investigations are ongoing in all three cases, and security has been stepped up in sensitive areas.