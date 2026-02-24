Tamluk Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Tamluk Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 203 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Tamluk Assembly constituency comes under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Soumen Mahapatra of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hare Krishna Bera by a margin of 793 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay won from the Tamluk Lok Sabha with a margin of 77,733 votes by defeating Debangshu Bhattacharya of the Trinamool Congress.

Tamluk Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Tamluk Assembly constituency is a part of the Purba Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,881 voters in the Tamluk constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,623 were male and 1,30,250 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 2,156 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tamluk in 2021 was 328 (320 men and 8 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tamluk constituency was 2,42,987. Out of this, 1,26,063 voters were male, 1,16,918 were female. Six voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,098 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tamluk in 2016 was 458 (319 men and 139 women).

Tamluk Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Tamluk Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Tamluk Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Tamluk Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Soumen Mahapatra won the Tamluk seat with a margin of 793 votes. He polled 1,08,243 votes. Mahapatra defeated BJP candidate Hare Krishna Bera, who got 1,07,450 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Ashok Dinda won the Tamluk seat with a margin of 520 votes. He polled 95,432 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Nirbed Roy got 94,912 votes and was the runner-up.

Tamluk Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Soumen Mahapatra (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Ashok Dinda (CPI)

2011: Soumen Mahapatra (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Jagannath Mitra (CPI)

2001: Nirbed Roy (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Anil Mudi (Congress)

1991: Anil Mudi (Congress)

1987: Surajit Bagchi (CPI)

1982: Biswanath Mukherjee (CPI)

1977: Biswanath Mukherjee (CPI)

1972: Ajoy Mukherjee (Congress)

1971: Ajoy Mukherjee (Congress)

1969: Ajoy Mukherjee (Bangla Congress)

1967 by-election: Ajoy Malakar (Bangla Congress)

1967: Ajoy Mukherjee (Congress)

1962: Ajoy Mukherjee (Congress)

1957: Ajoy Mukherjee (Congress)

Tamluk Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tamluk Assembly constituency was 2,36,364. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tamluk Assembly elections was 2,13,416.