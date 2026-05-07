Suvendu Adhikari PA murder case: New CCTV footage shows attackers chasing SUV on two-wheelers | WATCH

Kolkata:

Fresh CCTV footage linked to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath has come to light on Thursday. The video, recorded at 10.08 pm on Wednesday, captured the moments just before the incident. In the clip, a Scorpio car carrying Rath is seen passing by exactly at 10.08.46 pm. Barely two seconds later, a motorcycle and a scooty appear in the frame and begin following the vehicle. Police suspect that the two riders seen tailing the Scorpio are the attackers and have started verifying the footage.

Rath seen injured in separate video

Another video from the crime scene shows Chandranath Rath seated in the front passenger seat of the Scorpio with his seat belt fastened. The visuals clearly show gunshot wounds on his shoulder and chest, with blood visible on his body. Rath was shot dead barely 150 metres from his residence. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing of the incident and found both Rath and the driver bleeding profusely inside the vehicle.

Rath lived in flat number 205 of Orchid Society in Madhyamgram. The fact that he was targeted so close to his home and at a strategically chosen location has strengthened the suspicion that the killing was meticulously planned.

Suvendu Adhikari blames Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee

Reacting to the incident, Suvendu Adhikari alleged a political conspiracy behind the murder. "Chandranath Rath was killed as part of a planned plot. If I had lost the election in Bhabanipur, this murder would not have taken place. Rath was shot at pin-point locations on his body. Mamata and her nephew are holding meetings to spread unrest in Bengal," he added.

SIT to probe the murder

It is worth noting here that a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the murder of Chandranath Rath. The team will be headed by an Inspector General (IG)-level officer. Police personnel from various districts and specialised units will be part of this SIT, they said. The team will examine every layer of the case and attempt to uncover any conspiracy behind the attack, officials said.

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