Singur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

The Singur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 188 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Singur Assembly constituency comes under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Becharam Manna of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rabindranath Bhattacharya by a margin of 25,923 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Rachna Banerjee won from the Hooghly Lok Sabha with a margin of 76,853 votes by defeating Locket Chatterjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Singur Assembly constituency is a part of the Hooghly district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,46,867 voters in the Singur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,24,561 were male and 1,22,302 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 2,456 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Singur in 2021 was 146 (140 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Singur constituency was 2,31,103. Out of this, 1,19,076 voters were male, 1,12,022 were female. Five voters belonged to a third gender. There were 932 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Singur in 2016 was 227 (149 men and 78 women).

Singur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Becharam Manna won the Singur seat with a margin of 25,923 votes. He polled 1,01,077 votes. Manna defeated BJP candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who got 75,154 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya won the Singur seat with a margin of 20,327 votes. He polled 96,212 votes. CPM candidate Rabin Deb got 75,885 votes and was the runner-up.

Singur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Becharam Manna (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Trinamool Congress)

2001: Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Bidyut Kumar Das (CPM)

1991: Bidyut Kumar Das (CPM)

1987: Bidyut Kumar Das (CPM)

1982: Tarapada Sadhukhan (Congress)

1977: Gopal Bandopadhyay (CPM)

1972: Ajit Kumar Basu (CPI)

1971: Ajit Kumar Basu (CPI)

1969: Gopal Bandopadhyay (CPM)

1967: Provakar Pal (Congress)

1962: Provakar Pal (Congress)

1957: Provakar Pal (Congress)

Singur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Singur Assembly constituency was 2,10,216. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Singur Assembly elections was 1,95,617.