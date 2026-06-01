Senior Bengal govt official falls from fifth floor of Kolkata Food Bhavan, hospitalised with serious injuries

Kolkata:

A shocking incident has been reported from Food Bhavan, a key government office building in West Bengal's Kolkata, where a senior West Bengal government official suffered serious injuries after falling from the fifth floor of the building under suspicious circumstances. The injured officer has been identified as Indradev Bhattacharya -- Joint Secretary in the Agricultural Marketing Department. He was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and remains under close medical observation.

How did the accident happen?

According to preliminary information, Bhattacharya was heading to the Finance Department located on the fifth floor from his office on the fourth floor of Food Bhavan. During this movement inside the building, he reportedly lost his balance and fell through the staircase area, landing on the first floor. The fall from such a considerable height left him with severe injuries. The incident triggered panic among employees and security personnel present in the building. As per the information, colleagues and security staff quickly responded and shifted him to SSKM Hospital for emergency medical care. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, though officials have not yet released any detailed medical bulletin regarding his health.

Police and scientific team reach the spot

Soon after receiving information about the incident, officers from New Market Police Station reached Food Bhavan and began an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fall. Given the seriousness of the incident, photographers and personnel from the scientific wing of Kolkata Police also visited the site to document evidence and assist in the investigation. Authorities are examining all possible angles to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the accident.

Separate incident: Lift collapse at Kolkata Airport

In another recent incident, three workers sustained minor injuries after a lift suddenly malfunctioned and dropped at Kolkata Airport on May 26. The accident occurred while maintenance work was being carried out on Lift No. 34 at the airport. During the repair process, the lift reportedly lost balance and descended abruptly. Three workers who were either inside or near the lift at the time suffered injuries in the incident. Airport authorities later confirmed that the injuries were minor and the affected workers received necessary medical attention.

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