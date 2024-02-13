Follow us on Image Source : FILE ED raids multiple locations across Kolkata in 'ration scam'

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, he said.

The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam, he said.

"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested,” the ED official told PTI.

The probe agency has arrested a state minister and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in ration scam case | VIDEO

ASLO READ | ED freezes bank accounts of arrested TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick in 'ration scam' case