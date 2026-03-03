Raniganj Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Raniganj Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 278 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Raniganj Assembly constituency comes under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Tapas Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bijan Mukherjee by a margin of 3,556 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha won from the Asansol Lok Sabha with a margin of 59,564 votes by defeating SS Ahluwalia of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Raniganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Raniganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Bardhaman district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,813 voters in the Raniganj constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,29,731 were male and 1,21,079 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 1,334 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raniganj in 2021 was 166 (150 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Raniganj constituency was 2,29,329. Out of this, 1,21,912 voters were male, 1,07,417 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 502 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raniganj in 2016 was 103 (83 men and 20 women).

Raniganj Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Raniganj Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Raniganj Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Raniganj Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Banerjee won the Raniganj seat with a margin of 3,556 votes. He polled 78,164 votes. Banerjee defeated BJP candidate Bijan Mukherjee, who got 74,608 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Runu Dutta won the Raniganj seat with a margin of 12,385 votes. He polled 74,995 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Nargis Bano got 62,610 votes and was the runner-up.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Tapas Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Runu Dutta (CPM)

2011: Ali Sohrab (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Haradhan Jha (CPM)

2001: Bansa Gopal Chowdhury (CPM)

1996: Bansa Gopal Chowdhury (CPM)

1991:Bansa Gopal Chowdhury (CPM)

1987: Bansa Gopal Chowdhury (CPM)

1982: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1977: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1972: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1971: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1969: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1967: Haradhan Roy (CPM)

1962: Lakshan Bagdi (CPI)

Raniganj Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raniganj Assembly constituency was 1,82,257. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raniganj Assembly elections was 1,77,288.