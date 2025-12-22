Ousted TMC MLA Humayun Kabir launches political outfit; check name and symbol details Kabir also responded to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had said the former’s call to construct Babri Masjid in Murshidabad can create unrest. He also claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee has relations with RSS due to which their 'shakhas' were increasing in the state.

Ouster TMC leader Humayun Kabir on Monday launched his political outfit to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly Election. His new political outfit has been named as the “Janata Unnayan Party”. An official announcement in this regard was made by him at an event in Murshidabad’s Beldanga.

Kabir is the Chairman of the new party and will contest the election from two seats– Rejinagar Assembly and Bharatpur Assembly– in Murshidabad district.

He also announced candidated on several other seats for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengal.

From Kharagpur (Rural) Assembly- Haji Imran Hussain

From Bhagawangola Assembly- Humayun Kabir (same name, but a different person)

From Raninagar Assembly- Humayun Kabir (same name, but a different person)

From Harirampur Assembly- Wahidur Rahman

From Murshidabad Assembly- Manisha Pandey

From Boishnob Nagar Assembly- Mushkera Bibi

Back in 2016, when Humayun Kabir contested as an independent candidate, his election symbol was a “Table.” For his new party, he plans to request the “Table” symbol from the Election Commission again. If that symbol is not allotted, his second preference will be “Pair of Roses.”

Notably, Kabir has vowed to construct a mosque in Murshidabad similar to the Babri Masjid, for which he has started amassing funds.

Kabir’s response to Mohan Bhagwat

Kabir also responded to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had said the former’s call to construct Babri Masjid in Murshidabad can create unrest. He also claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee has relations with RSS due to which their 'shakhas' were increasing in the state.

"We respect Mohan Bhagwat ji, but his assessment that there might be riots etc here, we will not let any such thing happen...The CM has some relations with the RSS...Recently, Mohan Bhagwat ji visited Bengal for 15 days...how has he come here again now? He needs the state government's permission to visit here. After Mamata Banerjee has been helping RSS in the state, the number of their 'shakhas' has risen to 12,000 from 558," he said.