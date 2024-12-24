No rape in Kolkata RG Kar case? CFSL report makes SHOCKING revelations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Protest in RG Kar case

In a shocking revelation, in the Kolkata RG Kar case, the CFSL report findings have stated that the seminar room may not be the crime scene.

It should be noted here that the RG Kar Hospital hogged media attention when a trainee doctor was found dead in the chest department auditorium on August 10. It surfaced that she was allegedly raped and killed by a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the intervening night of August 9-10. Ghosh was also under scanner in the case for alleged delay in the probe. Ghosh had resigned as the principal of the state-run institute on August 12 in the aftermath of the incident. In between, the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities in the hospital during his tenure.

More details awaited