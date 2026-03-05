Moyna Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Moyna Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 206 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Moyna Assembly constituency comes under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, BJP leader Ashok Dinda won this seat, defeating TMC candidate Sangram Dolui by a less than 2,000 votes.

Moyna Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Moyna Assembly constituency is a part of the Purba Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,55,164 voters in the Moyna constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,32,690 were male and 1,22,470 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 2,322 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Moyna in 2021 was 568.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Moyna constituency was 2,30,099. Out of this, 1,20,233 voters were male, 1,09,862 were female and four belonged to a third gender. There were 990 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Moyna in 2016 was 94.

Moyna Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Moyna Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Moyna Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Moyna Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Ashok Dinda received 1,08,109 votes to defeat TMC candidate Sangram Dolui, who received 1,06,849 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Bhusan Chandra Dolai received 91,037 votes to defeat CPI(M) candidate SK Mujibur Rahman, who had received 81,081 votes.

2021: Ashok Dinda (BJP)

2016: Sangram Kumar Dolai (TMC)

2011: Bhusan Chandra Dolai (TMC)

2006: SK Mujibur Rahman (CPM)

2001: Dipak Bera (CPM)

1996: Dipak Bera (CPM)

1991: Manik Bhowmik (Congress)

1987: Pulin Bera (CPM)

1982: Pulak Bera (CPM)

1977: Pulak Bera (CPM)

1972: Kanai Lal Bhowmick (CPI)

1971: Kanai Lal Bhowmick (CPI)

1969: Kanai Lal Bhowmick (CPI)

1967: Kanai Lal Bhowmick (CPI)

1962: Ananga Mohan Das (Congress)

1957: Ananga Mohan Das (Congress)

1952: Kanai Lal Bhowmick (CPI)

Moyna Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Moyna Assembly constituency was 2,24,768 or 88.09 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,01,105 or 87.40 per cent.