Mathabhanga Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP's Nisith Pramanik takes lead against TMC's Sablu Barman

Kolkata:

As the counting of votes starts to declare the assembly election results in West Bengal, the Mathabhanga constituency has emerged as one of the closely watched seats in the state, as all major political parties have fielded their heavyweight candidates for the contest here.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to field Sablu Barman in this high-profile constituency. He is directly up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nisith Pramanik. Pramanik was a Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2021 to 2024, and he will contest the assembly polls this year after losing his Cooch Behar parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Other than Barman and Pramanik, the Congress has fielded Kshitendra Nath Barman, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has nominated Khagen Chandra Barman.

Who is winning in Mathabhanga?

BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik is leading in the Mathabhanga assembly constituency as per the early trends.

The demography of Mathabhanga

The polling here in Mathabhanga, which is a part of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency and comes under the Cooch Behar district, was held in the first phase on April 23.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Mathabhanga assembly constituency has 2,57,844 registered voters (1,34,198 male, 1,23,645 female and one third gender) for the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal.

This seat, meanwhile, had 2,48,022 registered voters in the 2021 assembly elections in the state. This included 1,29,362 male voters and 1,18,659 female voters, which shows the evenly balanced gender distribution in the electorate in this constituency.

What happened in the 2021 Bengal elections?

In the 2021 West Bengal elections, the Mathabhanga assembly seat was won by BJP's Sushil Barman, who received 1,13,249 votes. Barman had defeated TMC's Girindra Nath Barman, who received 87,115 votes. In third place, CPI(M) leader Ashok Barman had received 7,718 votes.