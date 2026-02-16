Maniktala Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Maniktala Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 167 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Maniktala Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. Trinamool Congress candidate Supti Pandey won the 2022 by-poll from here by defeating BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey by a margin of 62,312 votes.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Sadhan Pande of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kalyan Chaubey by a margin of 20,238 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay won from the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha with a margin of 92,560 votes by defeating Tapas Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Maniktala Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Maniktala Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,308 voters in the Maniktala constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,09,855 were male and 1,01,449 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 835 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maniktala in 2021 was 50 (47 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Maniktala constituency was 2,07,442. Out of this, 1,08,821 voters were male, 98,621 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 92 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maniktala in 2016 was 63 (42 men and 21 women).

Maniktala Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhan Pande won the Maniktala seat with a margin of 20,238 votes. She polled 67,577 votes. Pande defeated BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey, who got 47,339 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhan Pande won the Maniktala seat with a margin of 25,311 votes. He polled 73,157 votes. CPM candidate Rajib Majumder got 47,846 votes and was the runner-up.

Maniktala Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 by-polls: Supti Pandey (Trinamool Congress)

2021: Sadhan Pande (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Sadhan Pande (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Sadhan Pande (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Rupa Bagchi (CPM)

2001: Paresh Paul (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Paresh Paul (Congress)

1991: Shyamal Chakraborty (CPM)

1987: Shyamal Chakraborty (CPM)

1982: Shyamal Chakraborty (CPM)

1977: Suhrid Mullick Chowdhury (CPM)

1972: Ila Mitra (CPI)

1971: Anila Debi (CPM)

1969: la Mitra (Congress)

1967: la Mitra (Congress)

1962: la Mitra (Congress)

Maniktala Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Maniktala Assembly constituency was 1,33,110. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Maniktala Assembly elections was 1,44,592.