Man sends over 300 cash-on-delivery parcels to ex-girlfriend as she 'loved online shopping' A 25-year-old man from West Bengal has sent around 300 cash-on-delivery (COD) packages to his ex-girlfriend's home through Amazon and Flipkart.

Kolkata news: In a bizarre incident, a jilted lover was arrested for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend by sending more than 300 cash-on-delivery parcels to her home within four months, which led the woman to file a police complaint, as per the Times of India report.

According to a Times of India report, the 24-year-old victim, a bank executive, filed a complaint at the Lake Town police station in Kolkata last month, citing continuous harassment from a stalker, who kept sending her multiple cash-on-delivery parcels. The relentless deliveries caused her significant distress, and even her accounts were blocked by Amazon and Flipkart.

Initially, the police suspected that someone from the woman's workplace might be behind the impersonation. However, the investigation later revealed that the culprit was her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Suman Sikdar. A resident of Nadia, Sikdar had known the woman for several years.

Man sent bulk parcels as an act of revenge

According to the report, the two had broken up recently, but Sikdar was unable to cope with the separation. In retaliation, he began sending bulk cash-on-delivery parcels as an act of revenge. He reportedly told the police that the woman was fond of online shopping and frequently asked him for gifts, which he couldn't afford, leading him to take this step as a form of revenge.

"The man confessed to making the parcel bookings and harassing her with texts and calls from unknown numbers. He said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts from him, which he couldn't afford. He was under the impression that the woman left him for his inability to provide for her, and hence he started harassing her with the bulk delivery of parcels," said an officer of Bidhannagar commissionerate as quoted by the TOI.

What did the woman say?

The woman said that the ordeal began in November last year, shortly after her breakup. She recounted having to send back hundreds of parcels delivered to her home, all of which she had never ordered.

"All of them were cash-on-delivery products, and they range from tablets and mobile phones to dresses and small gift items. Throughout Feb, there were multiple deliveries of Valentine's Day gifts and other products each day. I had frequent tiffs with delivery agents who negatively rated me, and when I took the matter up with the e-commerce platforms, they blocked my account," said the woman, who works at the Lake Town branch of a nationalised bank.

According to the report, Sikdar was presented before a Salt Lake court on Wednesday, where he was granted bail.