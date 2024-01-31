Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Why is Mamata Banerjee not ready to give even a single seat to Congress in Bengal?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on seat sharing: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has once again targeted Congress and spoke against the country's oldest political party on Wednesday. The Bengal CM said she does not forgive people who are with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mamata added that even without having a single MLA, she was ready to give two seats to the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, but they wanted more. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had shut the door on the Congress by making it clear that the TMC would fight alone in Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat the BJP," the West Bengal Chief Minister had said.

I will not give a single seat to Congress: CM Mamata

Taking potshots at the Congress party, Mamata Banerjee said, "I do not forgive those who stay with CPM or with BJP. I told Congress that it is true that you do not have a single MLA, still I am giving you two seats for MPs in Malda, and I will make you win. They said no, we need more seats. So, I told them that now I will not give even a single seat."

"First you (Congress) leave the CPM. You have seen what the CPM has done to the TMC," she added.

We are not separated from I.N.D.I.A bloc at national level: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's party TMC had recently said that even though it is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections alone in West Bengal, it has not separated from the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A at the national level. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said that Banerjee advocated contesting the Lok Sabha Elections alone in West Bengal due to unreasonable demands of the Congress.

Ghosh added, "The name I.N.D.I.A bloc for the opposition front was suggested by our party chief himself. We have expressed our intention to contest elections alone in Bengal only because of the unfair demands of Congress and the statements of its state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury."

Congress says talks with Trinamool 'on hold', Mamata reiterates vow to fight alone

The rift between I.N.D.I.A bloc ally partners - the Trinamool Congress and the Congress - over a seat-sharing agreement in West Bengal continued to spill into the open as Mamata Banerjee reiterated her vow to fight alone in her state. The Trinamool chief without naming any party or leader said that some appeared only during elections like 'Cuckoos' in spring.

(With inputs from Sujit Das)

