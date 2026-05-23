Mamata Banerjee-conceptualised football-themed sculpture demolished at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata:

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal on Saturday demolished a controversial football-themed sculpture that was installed outside the VVIP gate of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The sculpture, reportedly conceptualised by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was installed after the stadium's renovation in 2027.

It featured a pair of legs up to the waist level topped by the 'Biswa Bangla' logo, with the word 'Joyee' inscribed on a football near the feet. But the sculpture became a topic of debate after its installation, with many people even questioning its symbolism.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik, on May 17 during the Kolkata Derby game between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the stadium, had criticised sculpture and called it "awkward". "It is a strange and awkward-looking structure, a severed pair of legs with a football on top. Many believed that ever since it was installed, things started going wrong for the previous regime," Pramanik had said.

Earlier, an official of the Sports Department said the decision to remove the sculpture was taken only after a discussion with the Public Works Department (PWD). Speaking to news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity, the official said the demolition is aimed at restoring a "stronger football identity" at the stadium, which is popularly known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

"Salt Lake Stadium is an emotion for football fans across West Bengal. The intention is to create an aesthetic and culturally relevant sporting landmark outside the stadium," the official said. "We want a symbol that truly reflects West Bengal's football legacy and inspires young players."

Now that the demolition of the sculpture has taken place, only the boots and football remain at the site. Discussions are now being held over installing the statue of a renowned footballer in place of the old structure.

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