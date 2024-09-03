'Demand resignation of PM, HM and CMs who...', roars Mamata in Assembly | Top Quotes

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it. Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences. The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak. Hailing state anti-rape Bill as 'model, historic', West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat.
TOP QUOTES
- Through this Bill, we have tried to plug the loopholes that exist in the central legislation
- Demand resignation of PM, HM and CMs of states that have not been able to implement effective legislations to safeguard women
- Once this Bill is passed, we will form special Aparajita Task Force from among police to ensure time-bound completion of probe
- The anti-rape Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment
- What if I raise slogans against PM, HM for the same reasons you are raising slogans against me
- Abnormally high crime rates against women in states like UP, Gujarat; tortured women in Bengal getting justice in court
- Bengal was not consulted before passing BNS, we wanted discussions on it after new govt formation
- Rape is a curse against humanity, social reforms required to stop such crimes
- Opposition should ask governor to sign the Bill, it is our responsibility to enact it after that
- We want justice from CBI, death by hanging of the guilty
- This bill will ensure that the harshest punishment is given for cases of harassment and rape of women. In this, the provisions of the POCSO Act have been further tightened.
- Death penalty has been provided for rapists if their acts result in the death of the victim or they suffer severe brain damage
- CCTV cameras will be installed everywhere, where there is no toilet, it will be arranged.
- We have also made a provision of 'Ratri Saathi', which states that women will do 12 hours duty, and if needed, doctors will extend their duty.