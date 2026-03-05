Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 83 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency comes under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Mukul Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Trinamool Congress’ Koushani Mukherjee by a margin of 35,089 votes. He, however, later switched sides to join the TMC. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra won from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha with a margin of 63,218 votes by defeating Kalyan Chaubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Krishnanagar Uttar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency is a part of the Nadia district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,38,220 voters in the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,20,903 were male and 1,17,312 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 4,048 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Uttar in 2021 was 823 (793 men and 30 women).



In 2016, the total number of voters in the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency was 2,19,383. Out of this, 1,11,978 voters were male, 1,07,396 were female. Nine voters belonged to a third gender. There were 2,281 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Uttar in 2016 was 978 (661 men and 317 women).

Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Krishnanagar Uttar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukul Roy won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat with a margin of 35,089 votes. He polled 1,09,357 votes. Roy defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Koushani Mukherjee, who got 74,268 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Abani Mohan Joardar won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat with a margin of 12,915 votes. He polled 82,864 votes. Congress Party candidate Asim Kumar Saha got 69,949 votes and was the runner-up.

Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Mukul Roy (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Abani Mohan Joardar (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Abani Mohan Joardar (Trinamool Congress)

Krishnanagar Uttar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency was 2,02,512. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly elections was 1,88,074.