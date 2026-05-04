Krishnanagar Dakshin Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Can TMC's Ujjal Biswas retain his bastion?

Kolkata:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal, eyes have turned to the Krishnanagar Dakshin seat, which is a general seat and was established in 1951. The seat, which falls under the Nadia district of West Bengal, is a part of the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

This seat remains a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its leader, Ujjal Biswas, who has been an MLA from Krishnanagar Dakshin since 2011. But this time, he is expected to face a strong contest from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sadhan Ghosh. Additionally, the Congress fielded Abdur Rahim Shaikh and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation nominated Laboni Jangi for the 2026 West Bengal elections in Krishnanagar Dakshin seat.

Who is winning in Krishnanagar Dakshin?

The counting of votes has started and the trends will be out shortly. First, the postal ballots are being counted and then the EVMs will be counted.

The demography of Krishnanagar Dakshin

According to Election Commission figures for the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, the Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency had a total electorate of 2,25,118. This included 1,16,860 male voters and 1,08,257 female voters, along with a single voter registered under the third gender category. The constituency recorded 2,319 postal ballots, while the number of service voters stood at 882, comprising 860 men and 22 women.

Krishnanagar Dakshin past result

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Biswas received 91,738 or 47.40 votes against the BJP's Mahadev Sarkar to win this seat. Sarkar had received 82,433 or 42.60 per cent votes. In the third place, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sumit Biswas had received just 15,606 or 8.10 per cent votes.