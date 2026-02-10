Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates In the 2021 assembly polls, Ujjal Biswas of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahadev Sarkar by a margin of 9,305 votes.

The Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 85 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency comes under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Ujjal Biswas of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahadev Sarkar by a margin of 9,305 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra won from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha with a margin of 63,218 votes by defeating Kalyan Chaubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency is a part of the Nadia district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,25,118 voters in the Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,16,860 were male and 1,08,257 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 2,319 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Dakshin in 2021 was 882 (860 men and 22 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency was 2,01,791. Out of this, 1,05,682 voters were male, 96,105 were female. Four voters belonged to a third gender. There were 474 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar Dakshin in 2016 was 460(333 men and 127 women).

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjal Biswas won the Krishnanagar Dakshin seat with a margin of 9,305 votes. He polled 91,738 votes. Biswas defeated BJP candidate Mahadev Sarkar, who got 82,433 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjal Biswas won the Krishnanagar Dakshin seat with a margin of 12,814 votes. He polled 80,711 votes. CPI(M) candidate Meghlal Sheikh got 67897 votes and was the runner-up.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Ujjal Biswas (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Ujjal Biswas (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Ujjal Biswas (Trinamool Congress)

Krishnanagar Dakshin Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency was 1,96,073. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly elections was 1,77,165.