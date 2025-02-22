Kolkata triple 'murder' case: Autopsy says women were killed, husbands likely to be arrested Kolkata Police is likely to arrest the two husbands after post-mortem reports confirmed the murder of their wives and a minor girl, dismissing suicide claims.

Two women and a teenage girl in Kolkata’s Tangra were found dead in 'mysterious' circumstances. The case that was earlier suspected to be of suicide, is confirmed to be murder after the post-mortem reports. Police are now investigating whether the two husbands, who are brothers, were involved or if there was an outsider behind the killings.

On Wednesday, the three members of the family, the victims—Sudeshna and Romi Dey, and Prasun Dey’s daughter—were found dead inside their Tangra residence. Few hours later, the two brothers and a boy from the family were injured in a car crash near a Metro Rail pillar.

Autopsy report confirmed murder

Two brothers – Pranay and Prasun Dey – lived in that house in the eastern part of Kolkata with their wives Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. The brothers had, earlier, claimed to police that there was a suicide pact among the family members following which all consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills

"The autopsy conducted on the bodies of the two women, with wrists slit and deep injury marks on their throats, suggested that they died due to the effect of the injuries which were 'antemortem in nature. ' The minor girl died due to poisoning," the officer said.

Injured persons under treatment

The three injured have been undergoing treatment in a private hospital here. While Pranay was shifted to the state-run NRS Hospital, his brother Prasun and the juvenile son of Pranay are still undergoing treatment at the private facility.

"The health conditions of the two brothers and the boy, who were injured in the accident, were stated to have improved," the policeman said. The forensic team of Kolkata Police have collected samples from the bathroom, the washbasin, and rooms from where the bodies of the two women and the girl were found," the officer had said.

(PTI inputs)