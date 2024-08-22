Kolkata rape and murder: From main accused to doctors who performed post-mortem, CBI's probe includes many

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI officials arrive to investigate the case of alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

While the Kolkata rape and murder case hearing will resume in Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bengal Police on Thursday submitted their reports in enclosed reports. According to the court's instructions, the CBI had to file a status report regarding the progress of the case so far and the West Bengal government had to file an investigation report in the court regarding the mob attack on the hospital. Protestors from across walks of life, who joined in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors’ agitation against the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, on Thursday took the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm, even as public healthcare in West Bengal continued to remain sorely affected.

According to reports, the CBI's extensive investigation revolves around many characters from the main accused Sanjay Roy to the doctors who performed the post-mortem.

CBI investigation around these characters

Character No 1 : Sanjay Roy. main accused

: Sanjay Roy. main accused Character No. 2 : Sandeep Ghosh. Faced CBI inquiry 6 times, still not given clean chit

: Sandeep Ghosh. Faced CBI inquiry 6 times, still not given clean chit Character No 3 : who saw the dead body first in the hospital.

: who saw the dead body first in the hospital. Characters No 4 -5 : Number Victim's Parents

: Number Victim's Parents Character No. 6 : Ass Superintendent. The one who made the first call to the family and declared the doctor's death a suicide

: Ass Superintendent. The one who made the first call to the family and declared the doctor's death a suicide Characters No 7 to 10 : 4 doctors who had dinner with the victim.

: 4 doctors who had dinner with the victim. Character No. 11 : Food Delivery Boy

: Food Delivery Boy Character No 12 : ASI Arup Dutta in whose barrack after murdering Sanjay, he came and slept.

: ASI Arup Dutta in whose barrack after murdering Sanjay, he came and slept. Character No 13 : Saurabh, Sanjay's friend with whom Sanjay drank alcohol on the night of the incident.

: Saurabh, Sanjay's friend with whom Sanjay drank alcohol on the night of the incident. Character No. 14-17 : 4 junior doctors close to the victim

: 4 junior doctors close to the victim Character No. 18- 22 : Five doctors who conducted post-mortem

: Five doctors who conducted post-mortem Character No. 23 : Bulbul, a hospital official

: Bulbul, a hospital official Character No 24: Officer of the Chest Department.

Apart from this, 49 ground staff of the hospital who were on duty for the incident and all the workers doing renovation of the Labor Seminar Hall.