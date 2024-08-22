Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata rape and murder: From main accused to doctors who performed post-mortem, CBI's probe includes many

Kolkata rape and murder: From main accused to doctors who performed post-mortem, CBI's probe includes many

Although no fresh arrests were reported in the case, the CBI continued with its questioning of top officials of the RG Kar Hospital. A former administrator of the hospital, meanwhile, moved state’s top judiciary seeking an ED probe into the ex-hospital principal’s alleged financial irregularities.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Kolkata
Updated on: August 22, 2024 10:55 IST
CBI officials arrive to investigate the case of alleged
Image Source : PTI CBI officials arrive to investigate the case of alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

While the Kolkata rape and murder case hearing will resume in Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bengal Police on Thursday submitted their reports in enclosed reports. According to the court's instructions, the CBI had to file a status report regarding the progress of the case so far and the West Bengal government had to file an investigation report in the court regarding the mob attack on the hospital. Protestors from across walks of life, who joined in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors’ agitation against the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, on Thursday took the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm, even as public healthcare in West Bengal continued to remain sorely affected.

According to reports, the CBI's extensive investigation revolves around many characters from the main accused Sanjay Roy to the doctors who performed the post-mortem.

CBI investigation around these characters

  • Character No 1: Sanjay Roy. main accused
  • Character No. 2: Sandeep Ghosh. Faced CBI inquiry 6 times, still not given clean chit
  • Character No 3: who saw the dead body first in the hospital.
  • Characters No 4 -5: Number Victim's Parents
  • Character No. 6: Ass Superintendent. The one who made the first call to the family and declared the doctor's death a suicide
  • Characters No 7 to 10: 4 doctors who had dinner with the victim.
  • Character No. 11: Food Delivery Boy
  • Character No 12: ASI Arup Dutta in whose barrack after murdering Sanjay, he came and slept.
  • Character No 13: Saurabh, Sanjay's friend with whom Sanjay drank alcohol on the night of the incident.
  • Character No. 14-17: 4 junior doctors close to the victim
  • Character No. 18- 22: Five doctors who conducted post-mortem
  • Character No. 23: Bulbul, a hospital official
  • Character No 24: Officer of the Chest Department.

Apart from this, 49 ground staff of the hospital who were on duty for the incident and all the workers doing renovation of the Labor Seminar Hall.

Related Stories
Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI likely to conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal

Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI likely to conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal

Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigation indicates suspicious role of ASI Arup Dutta

Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigation indicates suspicious role of ASI Arup Dutta

Kolkata doctor case: Supreme Court to resume hearing today, CBI to file status report | Details

Kolkata doctor case: Supreme Court to resume hearing today, CBI to file status report | Details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement