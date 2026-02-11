Kolkata Port Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates In the 2021 assembly polls, Firhad Hakim of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Awadh Kishore Gupta by a margin of 68,554 votes.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Port Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 158 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Kolkata Port Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Firhad Hakim of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Awadh Kishore Gupta by a margin of 68,554 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy won from the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,87,231 votes by defeating Debasree Chaudhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kolkata Port Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kolkata Port Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,35,933 voters in the Kolkata Port constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,32,380 were male and 1,03,549 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 542 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolkata Port in 2021 was 69 (63 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kolkata Port constituency was 2,17,685. Out of this, 1,23,967 voters were male, 93,717 were female. Only one voter belonged to a third gender. There were 236 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolkata Port in 2016 was 106 (66 men and 44 women).

Kolkata Port Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kolkata Port Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kolkata Port Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kolkata Port Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Firhad Hakim won the Kolkata Port seat with a margin of 68,554 votes. He polled 1,05,543 votes. Hakim defeated BJP candidate Awadh Kishore Gupta, who got 36989 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Firhad Hakim won the Kolkata Port seat with a margin of 26,548 votes. He polled 73,459 votes. Congress candidate Rakesh Singh got 46911 votes and was the runner-up.

Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Firhad Hakim (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Firhad Hakim (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Firhad Hakim (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Abdul Khaleque Molla (Congress)

2001: Mohammed Amin (CPM)

1996: Mohammed Amin (CPM)

1991: Fazle Azim Molla (Congress)

1987: Fazle Azim Molla (Congress)

1982: Samsuzzoha (Congress)

1977: Chhedilal Singh (CPM)

1972:Chhedilal Singh (CPM)

1971: SM Abdullah (Congress)

1969: Arun Sen (CPI)

1967: SM Abdullah (Congress)

1962: SM Abdullah (Congress)

Kolkata Port Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency was 1,52,513. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kolkata Port Assembly elections was 1,38,082.