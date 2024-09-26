Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'Will not stage protest during Durga Puja celebrations', says Sukanta Majumdar

Follow us on Image Source : SUKANTA MAJUMDAR (X). Union Minister and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Union Minister and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced break on protest over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Durga Puja celebrations. However, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue with the protest after the Durga Puja celebrations until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is forced to resign.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "Our movement is going on and will continue. Today was the last day of political activity before the Durga Puja celebrations. During the Puja we will not stage any protest. After the Durga Puja we will again take to the streets. We will do gherao at the Nabanna. BJP will remain on the road until we force the Chief Minister to resign."

Earlier, the Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh and arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal were brought to the Presidency Jail from Sealdah Court on Wednesday (September 25).

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the rape and murder victim. Earlier this week, West Bengal Medical Council had cancelled the medical practitioner registration of the principal.

During the investigation, ED reached the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, at Chinar Park in Kolkata to carry out a search operation. ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.

On September 10, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.