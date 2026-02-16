Kalimpong Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Kalimpong Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 22 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Kalimpong Assembly constituency comes under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha candidate Ruden Sada Lepcha defeated BJP's Suva Pradhan by a margin of around 4,000 votes.

Kalimpong Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kalimpong Assembly constituency is a part of the Kalimpong district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,896 voters in the Kalimpong constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,06,055 were male and 1,05,841 were female voters. Zero voter belonged to the third gender. 2,770 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalimpong in 2021 was 2,136.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kalimpong constituency was 1,93,742. Out of this, 98,233 voters were male, 95,509 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 1,423 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalimpong in 2016 was 2,532.

Kalimpong Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Kalimpong Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Kalimpong Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Kalimpong Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BGPM leader Ruden Sada Lepcha received 58,206 votes to defeat BJP candidate Suva Pradhan, who received 54,336 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Sarita Rai received 67,693 votes to defeat Jana Andolan Party candidate Harka Bahadur Chhetri, who received 56,262 votes.

2021: Ruden Sada Lepcha (Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha)

2016: Sarita Rai (Gorkha Janmukti Morcha)

2011: Harka Bahadur Chettri (Gorkha Janmukti Morcha)

2006: Gaulan Lepcha (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

2001: Gaulan Lepcha (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

1996: Gaulan Lepcha (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

1991: Nima Tsering Moktan (Independent)

1987: Mohan Singh Rai (CPI)

1982: Renu Leena Subba (Independent)

1977: Renu Leena Subba (Independent)

1972: Gajendra Gurung (Congress)

1971: Madan Kumar Subba (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1969: PL Subba (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1967: KB Gurung (Congress)

1962: Lakshmi Ranjan Josse (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1957: Nar Bahadur Gurung (Independent)

1952: Lalit Bahadur Kharga (CPI)

Kalimpong Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kalimpong Assembly constituency was 1,54,990 or 73.41 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,434 or 71.45 per cent.