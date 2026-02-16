Iran says ready for compromise ahead of nuclear talks with US on Tuesday

New Delhi:

The United States and Iran are expected to hold the next round of talks on their long-running nuclear dispute on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, according to reports. The meeting is seen as an important step as both sides try to find a way forward after months of tension. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are likely to attend the discussions.

Trump pushes for a deal

US President Donald Trump has stressed the need for a deal with Iran. Speaking to reporters, Trump said failure to reach an agreement could be “traumatic” for Iran. He also described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “very good.”

“We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic,” Trump said, adding that the situation could change quickly if no agreement is reached.

Iran signals willingness to compromise

On the Iranian side, there are signs of cautious openness. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, told the BBC that Tehran is ready to consider compromises if the United States is willing to discuss lifting sanctions. He said the ball is now “in America’s court” and added that if Washington shows sincerity, both sides could move toward an agreement.

Iran has repeatedly called for the removal of economic sanctions, which have heavily affected its economy.

US stands firm on nuclear weapons

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran will never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. He repeated Washington’s long-standing position that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a serious threat to regional and global security.

Rubio also pointed out that the US has kept military forces in the Middle East because Iran has previously targeted American interests. His comments come as reports suggest that the US is strengthening its military presence in the region, including deploying a second aircraft carrier.

A deal with a difficult history

The current talks are linked to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal was signed between Iran and several world powers. Under the agreement, Iran limited its uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms.

However, the deal fell apart in 2018 when President Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement, calling it flawed.

What happened in earlier talks?

Earlier rounds of discussions were held in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy, in April 2025. While both sides described the talks as serious, no breakthrough was achieved. Tensions increased sharply in June 2025 when the United States launched strikes under “Operation Midnight Hammer” on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, according to Russia’s TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said separate trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18.