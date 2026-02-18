Howrah Dakshin Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 173 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency comes under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Nandita Chowdhury of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rantidev Sengupta by a margin of 50,569 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Prasun Banerjee won from the Howrah Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,69,442 votes by defeating Rathin Chakraborty of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Howrah Dakshin Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency is a part of the Howrah district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,94,243 voters in the Howrah Dakshin constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,980 were male and 1,44,261 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 621 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Howrah Dakshin in 2021 was 144 (138 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Howrah Dakshin constituency was 2,66,645. Out of this, 1,38,215 voters were male, 1,28,430 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 719 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Howrah Dakshin in 2016 was 191 (133 men and 58 women).

Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Howrah Dakshin Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Nandita Chowdhury won the Howrah Dakshin seat with a margin of 50,569 votes. He polled 1,16,839 votes. Chowdhury defeated BJP candidate Rantidev Sengupta, who got 66,270 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Brajamohan Mazumder won the Howrah Dakshin seat with a margin of 16,194 votes. He polled 93,689 votes. CPM candidate Arindam Basu got 77,495 votes and was the runner-up.

Howrah Dakshin Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Nandita Chowdhury (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Brajamohan Mazumder (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Brajamohan Mazumder (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Krishna Kisor Roy (CPM)

2001: Badal Basu (CPM)

1996: Pralay Talukdar (CPM)

1991: Pralay Talukdar (CPM)

1987: Mrityunjoy Banerjee (Congress)

1982: Pralay Talukdar (CPM)

1977: Pralay Talukdar (CPM)

1972: Santi Kumar Dasgupta (Congress)

1971: Santi Kumar Dasgupta (Congress)

1967: BK Bhattacharya (Congress)

1962: Kanai Lal Bhattacharya (AIFB)

1957: Kanai Lal Bhattacharya (AIFB)

Howrah Dakshin Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency was 2,17,055. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Howrah Dakshin Assembly elections was 1,96,208.